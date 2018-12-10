When the Spice Girls say they'll be there, they are!

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Scary Spice Melanie Brown suffered a mystery accident over the weekend and on Dec. 10, she shared details of her injuries as well as a photo of her Girl Power bandmates paying her a visit in the hospital as she recovered.

"When your besties show up to hospital with hugs laughter and ALOT of love, ahhhh I love my spice girls yippee #friendship #family #spicegirls," Mel captioned a boomerang clip on Instagram showing Geri Horner, Emma Bunton and Melanie Chisholm -- with whom she's hitting the road for a Spice Girls reunion tour (minus Victoria Beckham) next year -- by her bedside.

Earlier in the day, Mel shared a photo of herself in a hospital hallway wearing a hoodie and a big purple protective cast. "Thank you to all the wonderful nurses dr's and my amazing surgeon for the care and expertise given to me here at the hospital I've been staying at, suffering 2 broken ribs a severed right hand needing emergency care, to having had to have over a 3 hr surgery to repair the damage hence the purple sling," she explained.

"I've had to unfortunately cancel my book signing today in NY, I apologize to each and every one of you who bought their tickets to meet me today," she added, referring to her bombshell-filled new memoir, "Brutally Honest," which was released in late November. "I'm absolutely gutted but I can assure you it WILL happen at a later date, I promise, but for now my right arm/hand is all stitched up and I'm trying to keep still to heal my broken ribs."

She ended the post, "Ohhh the pain, but I'm in super safe hands with the care of everyone here at the hospital!!!!! Thank you all for understanding, I love you all. #accidentshappen and #needtimetoheal #hospital."

Matt Crossick / PA Images via Getty Images

Mel should, it seems, heal in time to kick off the 13-date "Spice World" 2019 tour of Ireland and Britain in May 2019.