Talk about a rude awakening! Jennifer Garner's backyard camping adventure didn't exactly go as planned after she was suddenly awaken by sprinklers!

The actress posted a selfie from inside her tent to Instagram on Saturday morning.

"Backyard campout," she captioned the photo, which shows her curled up in a sleeping bag. "Kids still sleeping. Sprinklers."

She added a few grandma emojis and the hashtags "When Can I Have Coffee" and "Chickens Are Loud."

Jen's backyard outing drew praise from her celebrity friends.

"Probably the coolest mama ever," commented "Married at First Sight" star Jamie Otis.

Former "The Bachelorette" star Ali Fedotowsky wrote, "The hashtags!"

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

This is hardly the first time Jen has camped out with her kids. In April, she took her 7-year-old son Samuel and his Boy Scout troop camping.

"When you start a Saturday in New York and wake up Sunday at a California campground….you deserve/win/get? all the coffee," she captioned a photo of herself cuddling next to a Spider-Man pillow.

In 2017, she had another backyard camping adventure.

"You'll never need coffee more than the day after 'Yes Day!'" she wrote alongside a picture of her in the tent.

Jen's ex-husband, Ben Affleck, has gushed about her parenting abilities in the past.

"She's just so good at doing that and has set such a good example and a lead that I follow," he said of Jen's parenting during a 2016 interview with CBS.

On Mother's Day, Ben posted a photo of Jen and his mother, Christine Anne Boldt, to Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother's Day to the two incredible mothers who have shown me the meaning of love."