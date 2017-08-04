A family feud between Spencer Pratt and his sister Stephanie Pratt is on!

The two siblings got into a social media fight early Aug. 4, with Stephanie referring to her brother as "poisonous." She never mentioned him by name, but she strongly insinuated it while replying to a Twitter follower.

It all started when she tweeted, "Will someone adopt me I need a new family."

She then shared an Instagram quote that read, "Some of the most poisonous people come disguised as family." The additional caption read, "They never cease to amaze me -good thing I always pray for my enemies."

She then took to Twitter, writing, "I have protected people over the evil things they have done - & I'm tired of it- tired of my parents living in denial. Time 2 tell the truth."

One follower commented "I just hope this isn't about your brother. He has a good side too ...." Stephanie replied with, "No he doesn't."

Spencer didn't address his sister directly, but took to Twitter afterward , writing, "can't beef with peeps who have mental problems."

The cause of the rift isn't known, but Stephanie seemed to be perturbed that Spencer and his wife, Heidi Montag, didn't tell her ahead of time that they were expecting.

She found out via the media like everyone else.

"I had no idea Heidi was pregnant," Stephanie told OK! magazine in April. "Spencer and Heidi tend to do things in their own way. I'm really happy for them both."

Later, Stephanie confessed to Heat magazine that she was legitimately upset about the circumstances surrounding the pregnancy.

"It was on my birthday and I literally just saw it on my phone. I was mad. I haven't spoken to him since," she said. "I have a feeling [my whole family] knew. I think I'm literally the only person who didn't. I just felt really left out. I don't feel part of my family."