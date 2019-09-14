"The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen" actor Stuart Townsend was arrested earlier this month and is facing a felony charge for alleged domestic violence against his wife — however, she asked police not to arrest him.

According to TMZ, neighbors called police after hearing loud screaming coming from the actor's house. When police arrived, they supposedly heard Stuart and his wife, Agatha Araya, arguing — the argument so loud that it could be heard from outside the house.

After officers got a handle on the situation and separated the two, Stuart reportedly warned Agatha not to say anything. Stuart, TMZ claimed, "allegedly grabbed his wife by the arms and at some point ... refused to let her leave when she tried."

Agatha complained about a pain in her arms when speaking to police, but added that the pain didn't warrant further medical care.

Cameras spotted Stuart and Agatha hand-in-hand after dinner in Los Angeles on Friday, and both brushed off the incident.

The actor, who previously dated Charlize Theron for nine years, was booked on one count of felony domestic abuse. He's also facing two misdemeanor counts for false imprisonment and dissuading one from reporting a crime. He was released after posting $50,000 bail.

While speaking to TMZ, Stuart acknowledged that he and his wife had a loud argument, but said the situation had simmered down by the time police got there. Agatha added that she wants the matter dropped.