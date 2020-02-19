Susan Lucci is still stunning after all these years.

The actress showed off her fit body on Instagram this week, posting a photo from her vacation in St. Barts. In the snap, Susan, 73, kicks around in the water while looking incredibly fit in her strapless white swimsuit and oversized sunglasses.

"GOOD morning, St Barth's," the Emmy winner captioned the picture.

After posting the picture, many of Susan's followers marveled at her enviable figure.

Andy Cohen commented, "Looking good." Actress Dania Ramirez commented with heart-eye emojis.

"Pretty lady with a heart of gold who looks easily 20 years younger than her age," another follower added.

Stephen Lovekin / REX/Shutterstock

Susan, unofficially known as "daytime's leading lady" from her more than four-decade run on "All My Children," has flaunted her body before, occasionally posting swimsuit images to Instagram.

In 2018, Susan participated in a spread for Harper's Bazaar in 2018 in which she donned a one-piece in an unretouched image.

"I'm so excited (and nervous!) to share this shoot with the world," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I haven't felt better in my life."

In the interview with the magazine, Susan said she gets "very-natural"-looking Botox, does Pilates regularly and has a disciplined diet.

"I rarely eat dessert, never snack, and I don't eat a lot of bread and pasta," she said. "I'll have one glass of champagne when we go out to dinner, but I don't drink at home."