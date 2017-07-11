While she stared the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Orange County" in the face, Tamra Judge decided she need to lift herself up a bit.

She did just that. Literally.

While appearing on "Watch What Happens Live," Tamra said she celebrated her 10th anniversary of starring on the Bravo show by getting a facelift by Dr. Milind Ambe, a prominent Orange County plastic surgeon.

She showed off her new look on Instagram, as well, captioned the snap, "OMG."

"I had my neck and lower face done 15 days ago," she told Andy Cohen on July 10.

Tamra said that she lost so much body fat competing as a bodybuilder that her skin started "drooping."

"I'm not a fan of fillers because I feel like you look like a Cabbage Patch Kid, so I say pull it, don't plump it," she said, adding that she only had staples taken out a few days before her appearance on Andy's talk show.

Tommy Garcia/Bravo

Tamra also revealed that fellow "Housewives" star Shannon Beador saw the doctor, as well. Shannon's focus was on "skin procedures."

Shannon made news of her own on July 10, as well, when she acknowledged that she had gained 40 pounds.

"I have not had plastic surgery or fillers, it's just plain and simple weight gain," she said in an Instagram pic. "Gaining weight and trying to take it off is a struggle that most women will face at some point in their lives," she wrote. "I am hopeful that my fans and viewers of the show will be supportive of my journey. I am very grateful and thankful to those people that have already reached out to me with their kind thoughts."