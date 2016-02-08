Taraji P. Henson thought Coldplay was Maroon 5 at the Super Bowl, plus more news

Chris Martin's band got plenty of love from Taraji P. Henson during the Super Bowl on Feb. 7. Except Taraji was a little confused about who was performing at the Halftime Show. "YAAAAAAASSSSSS!!!! #maroon5 is life to me!!! #superbowl50 #HappyCamper I am," she wrote on Instagram (via the New York Post), seemingly oblivious to the fact that she was watching Coldplay. At some point, she figured out who the band was and offered up a mea culpa, tweeting, "Oooooooopppps. Lmao!"

