Besties Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez aren't out of the woods yet!

The fun-loving, squad-strong BFFs posted some silly snaps on their Instagrams on Jan. 15. In the pics, 26-year-old Swift and 23-year-old Gomez look like they are playing hide and seek in a giant bush.

Along with the playful image, the "Blank Space" singer made a reference to her new music video "Out of the Woods" when she captioned the photo, "Are we out of the woods yet?" Gomez posted a similar photo on her account with the caption, "Are we in the clear yet?"

In the hot new music vid, Swift runs through a forest while being chased by vicious wolves. Luckily for the gals, the wolves are at bay in this pic!

Despite their busy work schedules and love lives, the longtime pals are still making time to get together. Swift has been spending a lot of time with her boyfriend Calvin Harris as of late, while Gomez has been sending the rumor mill spinning in recent months, reportedly going on dates with One Direction's Niall Horan before Christmas and on Jan. 14, the "Come and Get It" singer was pictured spending time with handsome sales exec Samuel Krost. Boys or no boys in the picture (literally!), the girls are still having a blast together.