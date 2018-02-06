Taylor Swift's real estate portfolio is getting more and more impressive by the day... or rather, by the block.

H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

According to the New York Post, the "Blank Space" singer has a thing for the Tribeca area of New York City, because she recently purchased her fourth apartment there for nearly $10 million. The 3,540 square-foot second floor unit is at 155 Franklin St. Taylor already owns two top-floor units in the same building, but she's combined them to create one massive 8,000 square-foot space. Those spaces were previously owned by "Lord of the Rings" director Peter Jackson, but the singer bought them in 2014 for nearly $20 million.

Taylor also owns an $18 million three-story townhouse next door, at 153 Franklin St., so she now has four apartments within the same block.

With the latest acquisition, Taylor has spent $47.7 million on apartments within the same block in Tribeca.

RMV/REX/Shutterstock

The Post said Taylor purchased her latest property from financier Jeremy Phillips for $9.75 million in an off-market deal. Taylor's identity had been shielded by an LLC. However, The Tribeca Citizen reported that the LLC Taylor used to buy the townhouse shares an address with the LLC that bought the second-floor unit.

The building contains 10 penthouse apartments, so Taylor now owns three of them (if you consider her duplex apartment to be two separate homes). Comedian Aziz Ansari also lives in the building. Former residents include Orlando Bloom and director Steven Soderbergh.

Clearly, when Taylor sees properties for sale in Tribeca, she says, "You belong with me."