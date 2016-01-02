Just because Teresa Giudice is under house arrest doesn't mean she can't have a fun NYE!

The formerly imprisoned reality star rang in 2016 with her sister-in-law and frenemy Melissa Gorga. Maybe prison really does change a person?!

The bickering beauties seem to put their differences aside to celebrate with some pals. The foursome made a series of wacky poses and looked like they were having a ball despite Giudice's confinement.

Gorga captioned the fun-filled snap, "About last night❤️ Bring it on 2016!!"

View this post on Instagram About last night❤️ Bring it on 2016!! A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Jan 1, 2016 at 7:41am PST

The night was certainly a family affair. The 36-year-old mom also also shared a cute snap of her son 7-year-old Gino and Giudice's 5-year-old daughter Audriana. Like their moms, the cousins were all gussied up for NYE.

View this post on Instagram Gino & Audriana little cuties❤️ #happy2016 A post shared by Melissa Gorga (@melissagorga) on Jan 1, 2016 at 12:46pm PST

Giudice was released from her 11-month prison stint on Dec. 23. A week later, the mom of four posted her first video message for her fans on Bravo's Daily Dish website. In the video, the 43-year-old said, "Hi everyone, I'm back! I just want to wish everyone a Happy New Year. It's gonna be a great 2016. Love, love, love you all."

Giudice is currently confined to her home in Montville Township, New Jersey, where she is slated to finish out her 15-month sentence via house arrest. Giudice spent almost a year at the Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut for fraud. Under the terms of her release, Giudice must wear an electronic monitoring bracelet until February 5.