Teresa Giudice shares some prison life hacks, plus more news

Teresa Giudice shares some handy prison life hacks

After nearly a year in the slammer, Teresa Giudice came home with quite a few life hacks under her sleeve. She shared a few recently with Us Weekly, from the best way to enjoy wet potato chips and fish to the unexpected respiratory benefits of slathering one's feet with Vicks Vap-o-Rub. "I have to say, the girls got really creative," Teresa said. And on that tip, she was not exaggerating. "This one thing they would always make, it was called a potato log. It was a bag of potato chips -- you add water, you crush it and then you spread it out. You put chicken or mackerel in the middle, and you roll it." Then there were the Vicks tricks: "When you can't breathe, put Vicks underneath your feet, and then put your socks on," she said, without explanation. "If you have a pimple, put Vicks on it; if you have a headache, put Vicks on your temples. Vicks cured everything," she marveled. "You can even drink Vicks." And why not? It's the perfect camphor, eucalyptus oil, menthol and petroleum mocktail accompaniment for your favorite potato-fish log.

