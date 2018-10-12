Teresa Giudice's eldest daughter Gia is speaking out about her father's deportation, urging her dad to "fight."

On Friday, the 17-year-old shared an Instagram video in which a man named Frank Rubino decries the deportation, calling it "political" and "racist" because Joe Giudice is an Italian citizen.

"Spread the word, could've said it better myself," she captioned the lengthy video. "I love you daddy, let's fight this!"

Gia also changed her Instagram profile picture to a throwback image of her and her dad. She used the same image in her Instagram Story, writing, "New post!!!! Spread the word, let's fight."

Joe and Teresa Giudice share four daughters, Gia, 17, Gabriella, 14, Milania, 12, and Audriana, 9.

Earlier this week a judge ruled that the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star will be deported to Italy after he's released from prison, where he's been since March 2016.

"Based upon the law, I find you deportable and ineligible for any kind of relief," Immigration Judge John Ellington announced at Wednesday's hearing, according to RadarOnline. "Mr. Giudice, no matter how this turns out, I wish you the best. I decided this case as a matter of law."

Although Joe was born in Italy, he came to the United States as a young child. Still, he never obtained American citizenship. According to U.S. law, immigrants can be deported if they are convicted of "a crime of moral turpitude" or an "aggravated felony."

After the ruling was made, TMZ reported that Teresa has "zero interest" in uprooting her life and moving to Italy, saying moving to another country would be a culture shock to her children.

In addition, TMZ also reported on Wednesday that Teresa tried to get Donald Trump involved in Joe's case. The website said in 2016 she reached out to Trump, who she knows from having participated in "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2012. Teresa asked then-candidate Trump to write a character letter on Joe's behalf, hoping it would help get him a lighter sentence. However, she received a letter from Trump's office saying there was nothing he could do.