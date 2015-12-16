Don't worry, 2016 will most likely serve up just as much dramatic celebrity news as the past year. But we can't ring in the New Year without taking a trip down memory lane to recap the biggest celebrity news stories of 2015. Let's start with Caitlyn Jenner, who confirmed the widely speculated news that she was transitioning from the man known as Bruce Jenner into a woman during an April interview with Diane Sawyer -- then debuted her new look in the July issue of Vanity Fair. The transgender reality star's year has been epic -- she legally changed her name, landed her own E! show and accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYs. Read on for more of the biggest Hollywood headlines of 2015...

