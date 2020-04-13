The One'ders are coming back for one night only for the first time in nearly 25 years.

The cast of "That Thing You Do!" -- which centered on a fictional band called The One'ders -- are reuniting on YouTube on April 17 to honor Adam Schlesinger, the real-life songwriter who wrote the movie's eponymous theme song, which was nominated for an Oscar.

The Fountains of Wayne frontman passed away due to complications from the coronavirus on April 1. He was 52.

The cast is using the reunion to raise funds for COVID-19 relief efforts.

Ethan Embry, who starred as The Bass Player in the 1996 film, announced the upcoming reunion between himself, Tom Everett Scott, Johnathon Schaech and Steve Zahn on Twitter on Monday morning. It will mark the first time since the film's release that The One'ders have publicly gathered.

"This Friday April 17th, 7pmEST/4pmPST the One'ders are reuniting FOR THE VERY FIRST TIME for a community watch party of That Thing You Do!" Ethan wrote. "We're gonna have the WHOLE band AND @LivTyler + a few other surprise guests live stream a commentary to raise funds for @MusiCares!!"

The film also starred Tom Hanks and marked his directorial debut. It's unknown if he will join the livestream. Following Adam's death, Tom, who also battled the coronavirus, paid tribute to the late musician.

"There would be no Playtone without Adam Schlesinger, without his That Thing You Do! He was a One-der," Tom said. "Lost him to Covid-19. Terribly sad today."

Fans are encouraged to submit questions before the cast reunion via the actor's social media accounts.