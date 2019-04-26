Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Once homeless, Tiffany Haddish has come a long way in her life, and she's more than proud to revel in her happiness now.

The comedian took to Instagram recently to post a photo from a stand-up show she once did. The picture brought out the emotion in the "Girls Trip" actress.

"I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl," she wrote. "I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free."

Down, but not out, Tiffany said she's "grateful" that she believed in herself during those dark times.

"I am so Happy we have come this far and excited about where we will Go," she said. "Tiffany Sara Cornilia Haddish I Love and Approve of you and most of all God does too. You are prefect enough for both of us right now and always."

Her post prompted a slew of Hollywood stars to publicly vocalize their support for her.

"Beautifully said, Tiff," Dwayne Johnson wrote. "Great message for the many who have, and are still struggling."

Marlon Wayans commented, "So proud of you. Keep grinding. It's all about the work love."

"My heart is bursting. I love you Tiff," Sarah Silverman said.

"Martin" star Tichina Arnold said the post was "powerful."

"Toot your own horn when nobody else will. Proud of you," Tichina added. "Continue to remember where and what you came from and move forward through life with LOVE. The rest will follow. Great post."