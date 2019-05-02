Last week Tiffany Haddish shared an emotional Instagram post in which she recalled being homeless. Her Instagram feed was immediately flooded with positive messages from both celebrities and fans.

However, it took the actress a bit to see those reactions.

"It's so crazy I didn't even read all the comments until maybe a day or two later," she told Page Six. "I was like, 'Wow, that's nice.'"

Tiffany then joked, "Now where were all these people when I was homeless, huh? Where were you at when I needed you?"

Ovidiu Hrubaru/REX/Shutterstock

On April 25, the comedian posted a photo from a standup gig she had years ago.

"I look at this picture and want to cry tears of joy for this Girl," she wrote. "I remember that night. She was homeless, hungry, scared, and hurt. I promised her if she kept faith in God and Herself, We will get to a place where we will be Housed, Over Fed, Less Hurt and Fear Free."

After seeing the positive comments which came from people like Dwayne Johnson, Sarah Silverman and Beyonce's mom, Tina Knowles, Tiffany said, "If I ever become homeless again, I'm pretty sure I'm going to have some support. It made my heart feel full of joy and gratitude."

Since being homeless, Tiffany has climbed to the top of the Hollywood heap, having starred in "Girls Trip," "Night School" and "The Last O.G." She's now producing her own Netflix special, as well.

"We gotta go all the way up to the top," she said this week. "We still halfway up the mountain, there's a lot left to do."