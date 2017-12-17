Beyonce, 36, may be all grown up -- not to mention a superstar in her own right -- but she'll always be her mama's baby.

On Saturday, Dec. 16, Tina Knowles shared a candid post on Instagram simply featuring the back of her daughter's head and long ponytail.

"INCHES!!!! So happy my baby's hair grew back," she captioned the picture. "She is going to get me."

What's so special, you ask? We find it super-endearing that Beyonce's mom is still concerned over her not-so-little girl's tresses.

Tina even has three adorable grandchildren to fawn over: Blue Ivy, 5, and twins Rumi and Sir, 6 months.

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Oct 30, 2016 at 8:30pm PDT

"They're doing great," she told Entertainment Tonight of Beyonce and JAY-Z's new additions back in October. "They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun."

But the fact that she's still bragging about her daughter's hair is just so mama-bear cute.

Sometimes, though very rarely, it seems as if stars are actually just like us...

Excluding the fact that Beyonce allegedly changes her email address every week, according to Ed Sheeran, who had quite the hard time getting in contact with her while they collaborated on the new song "Perfect."