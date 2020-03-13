Tom Cruise goes to sky-high lengths for his friends.

"Top Gun: Maverick" star Glen Powell recently got his pilot's license, and it's all thanks to Tom, who apparently paid for his co-star's flight lessons as a Christmas present.

Michael Kovac / Getty Images for Advanced Imagin

Glen revealed on Instagram this week that he's now a certified pilot after months of training.

"Try not falling in love with aviation after living out every pilot's dream while shooting @topgunmovie. Especially when you see the way @tomcruise flexes it," Glen, 31, wrote on Instagram. "After wrapping a shooting day, Tom would rocket off into the sunset in his P-51 while I would limply shuffle into the cast van. The wings were just so much cooler than the wheels."

Once Christmas rolled around, Glen said, "Tom bought me an iPad with my flight school downloaded and prepaid. And yesterday, after months of flying, studying, and testing...I'm the real deal."

While boasting about his accomplishment, Glen posted an Instagram video showing himself high-fiving his flight instructor and celebrating.

"This is a video of me after my first solo flight. It's a tradition in the aviation community for your instructor to tear away your shirt signifying that teacher's finally 'off your back,'" Glen said. "My instructor @wallysaygers is just following ceremony, he doesn't rip off my clothes after every flight."

John Salangsang/Shutterstock

After thanking many who helped him get his pilot's license, Glen thanked Tom for "being my hype man every step of the way."

He added, "If you're looking for me, look [up]."

The highly-anticipated "Top Gun" sequel is set to debut on June 24.

"The movie is in really, really good shape," Glen told People magazine last month. "I have never felt more confident about people being so pleased with what we've put out in this movie. I know there's a lot of expectation on it, but obviously pressure's a privilege, and I think we did it."