A battle is brewing between Tom Petty's widow and his two daughters over the singer's unreleased music.

Dana York Petty, Tom's widow, claims she runs the estate, but Tom insisted that his daughters be involved in any decisions in regards to this estate, including music from their father and his longtime band, The Heartbreakers. According to TMZ, Dana believes the daughters — Adria and Annakim Petty, who Tom had from a previous marriage — have "conspired" to push her out and make it difficult to manage the Estate.

Dana wants an order from the judge asking him to appoint a day-to-day manager for the Estate, and to force Adria, in particular, to act rationally, TMZ notes.

Dana hasn't been the only one on the girls' radar, as they've even taken members of The Heartbreakers to task.

In court documents, Dana included an email from Adria sent to two surviving members of the band.

"What I don't have the temperament for is having my entire life raped. Being disparaged. My dad being disgraced. And being surrounded by selfish, unreliable people and drug addicts," she allegedly wrote. "I am sorry I am not a man and can not earn your respect through the work and deeds I do."

Dana argues the girls are blocking the release of new solo songs that Tom recorded in the '90s. Adria, Dana claims, gave no reason as to why the songs shouldn't be released, other than to say the timing was off.

The songs, Dana believes, would produce about a million dollars in royalties.

Adria, however, has said Dana is ignoring Tom's wishes in his will and wants a judge to make everyone stick with the will.

Tom died in October 2017 of an accidental overdose.