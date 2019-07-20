Simon Yam, a hugely popular Chinese actor who appeared on "Lara Croft: Tomb Raider," was stabbed while he attended the opening of a new store in the southern province of China on Saturday.

Vincent Yu/AP/Shutterstock

Police have said that injuries are non-threatening and Simon underwent a minor operation at the hospital.

No motive is known.

Video of the incident shows a man approach the 64-year-old actor and pull out a knife from his pocket. He then lunged at Simon, stabbing him in the abdomen at least once. The man also slashed at Simon.

Security quickly intervened and the assailant was taken into custody.

Simon's manager, Lester Mo, told the Associated Press, "He was stabbed in the tummy area and also got a cut on his right hand."

In addition to the abdominal injury, Simon was also being treated for injuries to four fingers of his right hand.

Simon is a huge star in Hong Kong, and appeared alongside Angelina Jolie in "The Cradle of Life." He also starred in "Election," "Exiled" and "Taken."