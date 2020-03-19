Tori Spelling is apologizing after facing accusations that she was racially insensitive on Instagram.

Earlier in the week, the "Beverly Hills 90210" star posted a picture of her 8-year-old daughter, Hattie, doing a character she called "McQuisha" on her Instagram Story. The picture showed Tori's mini-me wearing a green handkerchief on her head and using Cheetos snacks tied to the edges of her fingers to simulate long nail extensions.

"Days kept inside we have to get creative," Tori wrote, according to E! News. "Hattie has become McQuisha in her Cheeto extension nails!"

It didn't take long for the social media world to react, and it wasn't pretty.

"I posted a story the other day that upset many of you," Tori responded on Wednesday. "I'm truly sorry. That was NOT the intention at ALL. Hattie is 8. We watch and adore old reruns of 'Martin.' She loves the character Shanaynay. She made up that name with 'Mc' bc her last name is McDermott. She was reenacting the other the top fun and amazing character from 'Martin.'"

Defending Hattie, who she shares with husband and unapologetic defender Dean McDermott, Tori continued, "She is innocent and didn't mean anything by it. I should have thought about how it could have been perceived and misconstrued before I posted. I did not. I'm truly sorry."

When she's not apologizing and social distancing, Tori said she's passing the time by reading amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Even with 5 kids (I seriously hardly ever get time to read in the last 13 years) AND having everyone home right now doing virtual schooling and social distancing... I seriously could NOT put this book down," she wrote alongside a picture of her reading "Eat, Pray, #FML." "I don't think I've ever read something more raw, relatable, and wildly entertaining! For anyone who's gone through love, divorce, heartbreak, or needs to learn to love themselves and take their damn power back."