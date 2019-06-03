Dean McDermott isn't about to let anyone mess with the women of "West Beverly High School."

The actor clapped back at social media trolls who criticized a picture of his wife, Tori Spelling, and her "90210" costars Jennie Garth and Gabrielle Carteris in swimsuits.

"Sunday Family Dinner… @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris @bh90210 #nomakeup," Tori captioned the Instagram snap showing the women in black bathing suits.

While the photo was fun and certainly intended to help promote the new "BH90210" series, one person in particular didn't find the snap redeeming, saying the women are "trying too hard to be relevant."

This prompted Dean to step in and shred the Instagram hater.

"I love how you haters have private accts!!," he wrote back. "Let's see what you trolls look like ya cowards!!!"

Broadimage/REX/Shutterstock

Tori didn't speak out on the mean-spirited comments — and there were several of them — but she did respond to a fan who wondered why Shannen Doherty wasn't in the picture with the women, despite the fact that she's starring in the upcoming show and an alum of the faux West Beverly High, where much of the original series took place.

"She isn't here in Vancouver yet but we can't wait till @theshando joins us!" Tori wrote, adding, "We miss her. Xo."

"BH90210," which premieres in August, is set to be a six-episode series. According to reports, the original stars from the popular '90s drama play heightened versions of themselves.

The filming has been best faux high school reunion ever. Or, as Tori put it, it's like going to college.

"I never got the experience of going away to college after high school (well I went to pretend college on 90210) but now I get to have these beautiful ladies @jenniegarth @gabriellecarteris as my roomies for the summer!" she wrote on Instagram on Sunday.