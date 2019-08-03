Tourists have been flocking to the site of the Sharon Tate murder in the Hollywood Hills on the heels of the release of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."

PIERLUIGI/REX/Shutterstock

A resident in the area tells TMZ that gawkers have been hanging out on Cielo Drive in West Los Angeles to get a glimpse of the location forever linked to Charles Manson.

Sharon, a burgeoning actress who was pregnant at the time, and four others were brutally murdered late in the evening of Aug. 8, 1969, by Manson's followers, also known as the Manson family.

David Oman, who lives a block from the site of the murder, said caravans of cars have lined up to catch a glimpse of the home, a phenomenon that began occurring after Quentin Tarantino's film came out. In the film, Margot Robbie portrays the late actress.

Sony Pictures Entertainment / ANDREW COOPER

Incidentally, the actual home where Sharon was murdered is no longer there, as it was torn down in 1994. A new home has replaced it.

David has long said paranormal behavior surrounds the area because of the murders, and his house has been featured on shows like "Ghost Hunters" and "Haunted History." He claims Sharon's ghost has visited his home, as well.

AP

The Manson murders have long fascinated the country. In fact, "Ghost Adventures" star Zak Bagans even recently bought a home famous for being one of the Manson family's murder sites.

The Los Angeles home bought by Bagans was owned by Leno and Rosemary LaBianca, who were killed by the Manson family — those murders came a day after Sharon was killed.