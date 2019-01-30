Tyrese and ex-wife Norma Gibson have long had a fraught relationship marked by frequent court battles and custody fights. And nothing, it seems, has changed in 2019.

TMZ reports that Tyrese is livid that Norma, with whom he shares daughter Shayla, allegedly violated a 2014 court order when she left the 11 year old with a friend while she traveled out of the country in early January.

In a new court filing, TMZ reports, "Tyrese says Norma pawned the kid off to a classmate for a one-night sleepover while she jetted off to Trinidad."

Shayla was in her father's care the following day, so it seems he's claiming Norma sent Shayla to a sleepover on Norma's final day of custody before the hand-off. The problem with that, Tyrese explains, is that Norma didn't give him a heads-up and he found out after the fact -- which is a big no-no according to a court order that requires Tyrese to get the right of first refusal if Norma goes out of town.

But that's not all: TMZ reports that Tyrese is also unhappy about some alleged 2017 social media posts that feature Shayla, which is apparently also barred by his and Norma's court order.

Norma is now required to appear before a judge to explain herself, TMZ reveals, noting that she risks being held in contempt -- and having to pay Tyrese's legal fees -- if she doesn't.

This drama is, of course, far from the first time Tyrese and Norma have been at odds. They most recently went to war in November 2018. Tyrese won that round when a judge decided that the "Fast & Furious" franchise star is under no obligation to reimburse Norma for things like babysitters, "non-work errands" or just simply running her household, TMZ reported.

This particular dispute came to a head after Tyrese -- who's accused his ex of making no effort to get a job, as is required by their court-ordered child support deal -- claimed she ran up a tab and expected him to pay for it. He'd noticed significant spending on one particular day and wanted an explanation. Norma said she was just "living life" that day. "I am working. I am working on my book. I am working on my life," she said in a deposition, per TMZ. "I am running errands at home."

The judge gave her a list of things that qualify as work-related actives and made clear that if she required childcare during her work activities, she could get reimbursed by Tyrese. But the actor demanded a detailed account of how Norma spends her time, and the judge agreed, recommending Norma "maintain a diary of time spent on work."