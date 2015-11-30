The pain never goes away. On the two-year anniversary of Paul Walker's death, Tyrese Gibson and Vin Diesel took to social media to pay tribute to their fallen friend.

"It's still not easy...... 2 years ago today... We lost our brother…..," Tyrese wrote about his costar from "The Fast and the Furious" franchise.

On Nov. 30, 2013, Paul died in a tragic car accident in California that also claimed the life of his friend, Roger Rodas. Not long after accident, Tyrese visited the site of the fiery crash and was visibly emotional as he laid flowers down.

"Today I'm just gonna lay low and process..... Clarity through Prayers and perspective is what I always seek and pray for.... With a heavy heart I post this….." he captioned the Instagram photo of he and Paul, likely from the set of one of their many movies together. "Please continue to pray for the Walker family and his real friends who was with him every single day.... They're some of the best and strongest people I know...... I know you're in heaven smiling and rooting for us all..... #RIH ( Rest in heaven.)"

At the time of the crash, Tyrese tweeted, "My heart is hurting so bad... no one can make me believe this is real. Father God I pray that you send clarity over this cause I just don't understand."

On the anniversary of the death, Vin also took to social media to pay tribute. In a photo posted of he and Paul, the words "Brotherhood has no limits" is written above their heads.

Since the accident, Paul's daughter, Meadow, has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Porsche, as her father was riding in a Carrera GT at the time of his untimely death. Porsche, however, has blamed Paul for the accident, saying the car was "misused and improperly maintained" because it was "abused and altered."