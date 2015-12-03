As far as wedding gifts go, this one is a real rum, er, humdinger.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello knew ahead of time that their wedding would be a real party, so they went the extra mile to help out their wedding guests for the next day's eventual hangover.

Us Weekly is reporting that the couple enlisted medical personnel to attend to guests who felt worse for wear after the big night by offering them rehydrating IVs. After all, the wedding party went until 6 am the next day (Sounds like our kind of party!).

The happy couple apparently wanted to make sure that everyone was rejuvenated for their beautiful post-wedding brunch at Palm Beach, Fla.

It's not known which attendees used the anti-hangover services. What is known, though, is that the Nov. 22 nuptials went off without a hitch.

"There was my family and closest friends," Sofia told Ellen DeGeneres for an episode airing on Dec. 4. "Ah, my son, Manolo, was very excited to give me away. It was like a fairy tale, it came out perfectly how I wanted it, I have to say."

The "Modern Family" actress did rib the talk show host a little for not attending the wedding, despite getting an invite.

"Why didn't you make a little more effort to go?" she asked. "It's not like they're not holding the production for you for one day!"

Ellen said, "I have to do a show every single day, and you had it in Florida."

Sofia later joked that maybe she "wasn't good enough" for Ellen. Then, she had a hilarious theory.

"Were you intimidated because of the dancing that was going to go on there?" she asked as photos of the after party were shared on a screen behind her. "You do your little dancing here, but I had a feeling you thought you were not going to be able to measure up with the Latin people there."