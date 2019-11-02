Vicki Gunvalson has filed a lawsuit against her "Real Housewives of Orange County" costar Kelly Dodd over several unflattering comments.

The reality TV star claims Kelly uttered three statements while Bravo cameras rolled for an episode in Key West, all of which she said could negatively affect her business. According to TMZ, who first reported on the lawsuit, the statements Vicki took umbrage to were: "You prey on older people," "you are a con woman," and "you engaged in fraud."

Vicki is adamant that all three are lies and she claims she told Bravo that very thing. The Key West episode has yet to air, but Vicki is taking precaution in case those comments are actually broadcast. The "con woman" line does appear in the trailer for season 14.

While filing under the lawsuit "Jane Roe," Vicki explained that she's never been sued in 31 years of business and has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Vicki isn't asking for the show to be cut all together, but rather for Kelly's three statements to be left out.

NBCUniversal, who owned Bravo, "will suffer no harm to their popular TV program by removing a fraction of an overall episode," she said in the lawsuit.

Vicki initially sued Kelly, NBCUniversal and Bravo, however, Vicki's attorney just told TMZ that they've filed to dismiss the lawsuit against the networks.