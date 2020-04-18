Victoria Beckham rang in her birthday with a "stranger" than usual celebration.

WWD/Shutterstock

The former Spice Girl singer celebrated her special day on Friday and was showered with online love from the famous family.

"Happy birthday mama we love you so much and hope you have the most amazing day ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️," her husband David Beckham captioned a series of photos, while also tagging their four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

Despite isolating at home and staying from friends amid the coronavirus pandemic, the special day wasn't lost on the model, as she made several posts on Instagram to commemorate it.

"It's my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual. But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can't be with today," she wrote alongside a collection of throwback pictures from her childhood. "I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB."

She later documented the day, posting an image from a bike ride. She also hosted a virtual dance party on Instagram Live and noshed on chocolate cake. She noted that it was all "so special."

Like Victoria, her children were active on Instagram, too.

"Happy birthday to the best mum in the whole world ❤️ you're my best friend and I love you so much ❤️," Brooklyn wrote alongside a sweet photo of Victoria holding him as a baby.

Romeo posted a selfie with his model mother.

"Happy birthday mum love u so much have an amazing day ♥️♥️," he wrote.

Cruz posted a throwback with his siblings on stage with the Spice Girls.

"Happy birthday mum I love you so much," he said.

Even the Spice Girls official Instagram gushed over Victoria, posting several videos from her singing days.

"Thank u to everyone for helping make my birthday so special," Victoria said.