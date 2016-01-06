Vin Diesel couldn't help but sing about his fallen friend Paul Walker.

At the People's Choice Awards, the actor accepted an award of "Furious 7" for both Favorite Action Movie and Favorite Movie.

The actor gallantly fought to maintain his composure in accepting the awards, but had to take a step back at times as he thought about Paul, who died in a tragic car accident.

"As I was coming up there, I always say this to myself, I'm not gonna get emotional about wining these awards," he said, "and then they handed me two awards, one for favorite action movie and one for favorite film. You all thought this was your favorite film."

"So I start to think of Paul," Vin said, "My only message to you is he would be amazed what you can do with love. He'd be amazed how powerful a force that is."

He said love is what brought the cast back to the set when they didn't want to return.

As he ended his speech, Vin said, "There's only one thing left to say." He then went onto sing Wiz Khalifa's "See You Again."

We all still miss Paul.