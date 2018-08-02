Sara Haines couldn't hold back the tears on her final day at "The View," and the waterworks started early.

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Before playing a highlight reel of Sara's greatest moments on the show, co-host Whoopi Goldberg said, "I knew this one was meant to sit at the table since the first time she guest hosted—co-hosted on 'The View'—and we wanted to show you a couple reasons why this breakup is so hard."

Sara, who joined the show in 2016, cried as she watched the video. When it was over, she was again moved to tears when the crowd started chanting her name and the co-hosts gave her a standing ovation. Somehow keeping it together, she praised the cast and crew of the view, saying they've "become lifelong friends."

"It has been an honor, a privilege, and an absolute dream to work here at this show," she said. "For anyone who has ever played a sport knows that the best team members are the ones who lift you up and make you better. You guys did that for me."

After the show was over, fellow co-host Meghan McCain gushed about Sara on Twitter, writing, "I will miss you terribly @sarahaines - you are all sunshine and it has been an absolute pleasure working with you. Can't wait to watch you and @michaelstrahan on Good Morning America Day."

Sara's new co-host on "GMA Day," Michael Strahan, got in the on the action, sending in a video.

"I know you're sad to leave The View because you are incredible at the table, but I'm excited because you and I are gonna kick off the new show GMA Day September 10. You're gonna be incredible there, too," he said.

Chapter closed.