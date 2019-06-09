Nearly two months ago, talk show host Wendy Williams filed for divorce on the heels of a devastating cheating scandal involving her husband of 22 years, Kevin Hunter.

Lev Radin / Pacific Press / LightRocket via Getty Images

Then in May, the drama spilled over as Wendy and Kevin's 18-year-old son, Kevin Jr., got into a physical altercation with his dad in a store parking lot near the ex-couple's former New Jersey marital home.

A source told The Blast at the time that after an argument erupted between the two men, Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, from which the teen broke free -- only to punch his father in the face. Someone called police, who arrested the younger Kevin, though he was released. Kevin Sr. said he would not pursue charges.

Now, more than two weeks later, TMZ reports, bad blood continues to linger for Kevin Jr. "Kevin Sr. has made no headway toward patching things up since the fight that ended with Junior's arrest. We're told he's getting iced out, despite several attempts to reach out and talk to his son," TMZ writes, citing sources close to the family who say the teen won't speak to his father.

BlayzenPhotos / BACKGRID

According to TMZ, the men had been arguing about the divorce including how Kevin Sr. asked a judge to make Wendy pay him spousal support amid widespread claims that he'd been cheating on her for years and fathered a child with his alleged mistress earlier this year.

TMZ has been told that Kevin Sr. believes Wendy is behind their son's decision to not speak to his father. Other reports characterize the situation as being one in which Jr. has chosen to take his mother's side after learning about his father's alleged behavior.

Days after the incident, TMZ reported that "Kevin Sr. has made several attempts in recent weeks to spend time with his son to repair the relationship, but he got the cold shoulder. He's also sent his boy lengthy texts ... only to get one-word replies."

MediaPunch/REX/Shutterstock

Page Six has reported that Wendy has said on her talk show that her son is living with her in the new New York City apartment she leased following her split from Kevin Sr.

In late April, TMZ reported that the star of "The Wendy Williams Show" was cutting ties with Kevin Sr. -- the man who also served as her manager, business partner and the executive producer of her show -- in more ways than one.

After the divorce filing, Kevin was fired from her talk show and Wendy hired a team of people to make sure her finances were secure, sources close to the star told TMZ, adding that those people have helped her cut Kevin off from her money, separated their funds and created new accounts.