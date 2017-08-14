At 72 years young, Dame Helen Mirren is still one of the most beautiful women in the world. But, she didn't always see herself that way.

Terenghi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

In a new interview with Allure, the actress said she hated her curves while she was an up-and-coming star in the 1960s.

"It was the time of Twiggy, and I did not look like a twig," she said. "My cheeks were too fat, legs were too short, breasts too big."

She said she "fell into the cliché of sexiness" based on her hair and body shape, "which I hated at the time because it was not fashionable. You had to be thin and have a cigarette and only wear black. And I just never fit into that look."

Rex USA

Now, she's certainly very accepting of her body. She's also very accepting of feminism, a label that she once struggled to identify with.

"I wasn't into the very didactic feminism of the 1960s and 1970s because I liked wearing makeup and high heels. That was a no-no. It was sort of 'That's playing to the patriarchy,' she said. "I was thinking, 'Well, I just really like it.' Then as feminism developed, they realized you can like nice dresses, high-heeled shoes, and makeup. That's not stopping you from being feminist."

Thanks to her fierce stance on things like feminism, as well as her charm and beauty, Helen has developed quite a fan club of younger men.

In June, rapper 50 Cent said he was in love with her.

Yeah I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on," he captioned a picture of a newspaper article about Helen and 50's meeting on red carpet. "She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL."