50 Cent is smitten with a woman 30 years older than him.

Terenghi/IPA/REX/Shutterstock

The rapper was hanging out with Dame Helen Mirren at the closing ceremony of the Monte Carlo TV Festival this week and he can't stop thinking about her.

The rapper-turned-executive producer took to Instagram to share a picture of a newspaper article about Helen and 50's meeting on the red carpet in Monaco on June 20.

Yeah 🤦‍♂️I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her. She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 22, 2017 at 6:19pm PDT

"Yeah I think I love her man, I'm trying not to stare at her," he wrote. "She know she turns me on. She just has that thing, you know I can't describe it. LOL."

Earlier in the week he gushed about the 71-year-old, too.

Me and the queen, @Helenmirren chilling. Taking over Monaco for tonight. A post shared by 50 Cent (@50cent) on Jun 20, 2017 at 4:08pm PDT

"Me and the queen, @Helenmirren chilling. Taking over Monaco for tonight," he captioned a photo of them.

Earlier this week, the actress was honored at the festival with the Crystal Nymph Award -- Prince Albert II presented the award to her.

50, who was at the fest promoting his series "Power," probably knows he doesn't have much of a chance at romancing Helen. She's been married to director Taylor Hackford for 20 years.

So, unfortunately, when it comes to 50, who's 41 years old and in "love" with a 71-year-old woman who has been married for 20 years, the numbers just don't add up for him.