Keira Knightley is a Disney star. She's appeared in not only the wildly successful "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie franchise but also stars as the Sugar Plum Fairy in November's fantasy film "The Nutcracker and the Four Realms."

But despite her long and fruitful affiliation with the Mouse House, there are a couple Disney movies she won't let her 3-year-old daughter, Edie Righton, watch.

Keira explained her decision while promoting "Nutcracker" on the Oct. 16 episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

"'Cinderella' -- banned," Keira said of the 1950 animated classic, explaining, "because she waits around for a rich guy to rescue her. Don't! Rescue yourself. Obviously!"

"And this is the one that I'm quite annoyed about because I really like the film, but '[1989's The] Little Mermaid' [is banned too]. I mean, the songs are great, but do not give your voice up for a man. Hello!" Keira explained.

That was a hard one, she said. "The problem with 'The Little Mermaid' is I love 'The Little Mermaid'! That one's a little tricky one -- but I'm keeping to it."

Edie is, however, allowed to watch "Finding Dory," the animated film in which Ellen voices the titular fish. "'Dory' is a big favorite in our house. 'Frozen' is huge. 'Moana' -- totally fine," Keira said.

"There are some good ones," Ellen added before quipping, "but mainly 'Dory.'"

Also banned in Keira's world these days? Glitter. Keira had to wear a ton of it to play the Sugar Plum Fairy (who she thinks looks "like a psychotic cake") and is still not rid of the sparkling dust. "We shot it almost two years ago and I think I've still got glitter in my house. It's impossible to get off. It's a disaster, and I was covered in it for about four months while we were making the film," she told Ellen, joking, "It is very definitely now in my contract that I won't work with glitter. Absolutely not!"

Keira also spoke about what Edie wants to be when she grows up. "It's changed. She did want to be a dentist, which I was super-happy about 'cause I thought you know, that's a stable career," Keira shared, explaining that she thinks Edie got the idea after seeing an episode of "Peppa Pig" in which the titular porcine character wanted to be a dentist.

"Now she wants to be a lion," Keira added, "which I think is slightly more problematic. [Though] she roars very well."

When Ellen asked Keira how she'd feel if Edie decided she wanted to be in show business like her parents -- Keira's musician husband, James Righton, is in the Klaxons -- the actress responded, "I am going to support her in anything that she wants to do," adding, "She's allowed to do whatever she wants."