Many men and women are joining the Time's Up initiative that calls for an end to sexual assault, harassment and inequality at the workplace, including Paris Hilton ... And that's a problem for many Twitter users.

She's been deemed a hypocrite by many.

Chelsea Lauren / Variety / REX/Shutterstock

On Jan. 7, Paris shared an image of her in a black dress, the color of the night at the Golden Globes (Paris attended the afterparties.)

"#LadyinBlack #TimesUp," she captioned the image.

Many though weren't willing to support Paris, pointing to an interview she did with Marie Claire last year in which she labeled the women who accused President Donald Trump of sexual assault and sexual harassment "opportunists."

"I think that they are just trying to get attention and fame," she said. "I feel like, a lot of people, when something happens, all these opportunists will come out. They want to get money or get paid to not say anything or get a settlement when nothing really happened. So I don't believe any of that."

Rex USA

Paris, who's known the Prez since she was a young girl, even claimed the women were trying to date Trump.

"I'm sure that they were trying to be with him, too," she said. "Because a lot of women, I've seen, like him because he's wealthy and he's charming and good-looking so I feel like a lot of these girls just made the story up."

She also dismissed the infamous "Access Hollywood" tape in which he used vulgar words in describing women.

"I've heard guys say some pretty crazy things. Like, worse than that," she said. "I think it was kind of just one of those things where you're with someone — I've heard guys say the craziest things ever 'cuz I'm always around guys and I listen to them speak. So I definitely don't think he would just say that."

REX/Shutterstock

In light of these comments -- and in addition to her confirmation that she voted for the now-President -- Twitter had a field day with her stance in defense of Time's Up, and most were not having it.

"Didn't you say that the women that accused trump of harassment just did it for attention? But now you support #metoo? Go away," one person told the heiress.

Several called her a "hypocrite."

"Why did you call all of Trump's accusers liars? Please go away forever," one user said. Another accused Paris of latching onto the movement because it's in vogue. "People remember the things you've said and aren't believing your attempt to fit in," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "You said Trump accusers were in it for fame. Own your errors or take several seats."