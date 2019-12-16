Ryan Reynolds has apologized to the Spice Girls after (gasp!) he was accused of not being a fan.

In his Netflix film "6 Underground," there's a scene in which Dave Franco's character puts music on the radio. As Spice Girls' massive hit "Wannabe" starts playing, Ryan's character forcefully rips the radio out of the car and throws it out the window. Enter the Twitter world, who demanded answers.

"@VancityReynolds please tell me you dont realy hate @spicegirls that much #wannabe #6Underground," one person said, via E! News.

Another added, "Just watching #6Underground and quite confused on why @VancityReynolds ripped the radio out during a spice girls song. what did they do to you?"

After multiple comments like this, Ryan cleared the air with a little wit and humor.

"The song was added in post production," he tweeted. "I would NEVER interrupt the Spice Girls. Never. Especially during a car chase. That's when I'd need them most. #6Underground."

This wasn't the first time Ryan was questioned the scene either, as he addressed it during an interview with Yaaas TV.

"I specifically asked for something else," he said. "Something other like an old 98 Degrees song or something like that, that I would rip out... the fact that Michael effing Bay put in Spice Girls—which by the way, where I'm from, in my house, that's a religion, man. When my wife finds out that I rip out a radio because the Spice Girls is playing, I'm a dead man. They're amazing, the Spice Girls."