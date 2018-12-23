Will Smith is taking ugly holiday sweaters to a whole new level this year!

The "Aladdin" star captured some pretty hysterical footage for Instagram while trying to get his family into the holiday spirit with tacky holiday outfits and showing off his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's lavish decorations.

"Christmastime Jada is on full blast out here!" he joked alongside the video he posted on Saturday, Dec. 22. "She bought every Christmas light Costco had and hung 'em in the living room."

Will explained that he usually takes his family out of town for the holidays, but since they decided to stay local this year, Jada went all out on the lights.

He also couldn't resist buying tacky Christmas clothes for everyone, including his sons Trey Smith and Jaden Smith, and daughter Willow Smith.

With a little bit of convincing, he managed to get the whole Smith crew into their gaudy gear for a very festive family photo by the tree.

@willsmith / Instagram

"You're going to get into the holiday spirit whether you like it or not," Will said in an attempt to coax the kids into getting dressed.

Jaden also shared a video from the festivities on social media. He's seen doing magic tricks while wearing the green sequin coat and red hat that his dad picked out for him.

"I had to," he captioned the clip.

It doesn't get much more spirited than that, folks ...