Will Smith, along with Mark Manson, author of self-help book, "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [expletive]," will be collaborating on book project.

Smith posted a video message to his Instagram on Friday, where he made the official announcement.

"I'm writing a book! I got years and years of stuff I want to say, and I'm finally going to write a book for y'all," the "Men in Black" star says in the video with Manson.

Smith asks Manson in the video: "Are you feeling confident? Are you feeling like we'll be able to do transcendent art with this book?"

Manson jokingly responds, "I spent the last six months with crippling anxiety, but today I feel great."

Smith also says in the video that they're going to be "meeting with five publishers" and that they're "gonna pick one. And if I had to take a guess, I feel very confident that we're gonna go with the highest bidder… I'm just saying."

A source told Page Six that the project is "supposedly going to be a memoir slash inspirational book."

If fans are wondering if Manson is the right person to co-pilot, "The Subtle Art of Not Giving a [expletive]: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life" has sold 3 million copies to date, and hit the 6th spot on the New York Times Best Seller list.

After the video announcement, as well as Manson's involvement in the book, it isn't hard to guess that publishers will most likely be champing at the bit to get their hands on the final project.

This will be Smith's first official book, but if the success of his recent journey into vlogging says anything, fans can expect something truly, well, Will.