Like father, like son and daughter? Not even close!

"Sister Wives" star Kody Brown may live a polygamous lifestyle, but his children don't plan on doing the whole til-death-do-us-part thing with more than one partner.

On a TLC special, Kody and Meri Brown's only daughter, Mariah, said she wasn't quite sold on the polygamist lifestyle. Her father, of course, has three wives -- Robyn, Christine and Janelle -- and one ex-wife, Meri, who still lives with him and considers him her husband.

"I think I've just grown a lot over the past few years and taken a step back and maybe thought more about what I want and how I want my life to turn out," Mariah said.

Kody and Christine's son Aspyn, 20, concurred: "I'm the same. I don't want to do plural marriage. I kind of feel bad that none of us want to, but it was just not what we were meant to do I guess."

Their son Paedon said, "I believe in the religion and I believe in the faith, but I see how my dad does it and he does it amazingly. He's very strong and very powerful and I don't think I could do that.

His sister Mykelti added: "I'm not going to live polygamy. I don't think that's for me. I don't think I could ever live up to what my parents have been able to do."

Kody and Janelle's son Garrison, 17, is firmly with his siblings. "One's enough for me," he said, while his older sister Madison staunchly said, "I'm not one to live plural marriage."

Seems like the future family reunions will be a little easier to manage.