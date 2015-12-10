Yolanda Foster's ex-husband -- the father of models Gigi and Bella Hadid -- has reportedly been named in a criminal complaint that alleges he occupied land that wasn't is.

Los Angeles City Attorney filed the complaint naming developer Mohamed Hadid's limited liability company and his long-time associate, Virginia attorney James Zelloe, according to the Daily Mail Online.

On Dec. 9, though, a judge in Van Nuys, Calif. reportedly ruled that Mohamed will also be required to answer to the complaints, which is in regards to the construction of a Bel Air home that is 9,000 sq. ft. larger than it should be.

The 67-year-old faces three misdemeanor charges, which claim Mohamed built his mansion without obtaining all permits and licenses, that he has not made the structure up to code and that he refused to stop work despite orders requiring him to do so.

"We are pleased with this decision. It is the right thing," Fred Rosen, head of the Bel Air Homeowners Alliance, exclusively told Daily Mail Online.

"Everybody has to be held accountable to the rules of the community they live in," the former president and CEO of Ticketmaster said. "That's what separates us from animals."

Mohamed's house, which he has nicknamed "The Modern House of Hadid," has been involved in many complaints throughout the years.

In July, an 89-year-old neighbor, Carole Cramer, told the Daily Mail that the developer had stolen her land to put up a retaining wall for the property on Strada Vecchia Road.

"He's a terrible man," the wheelchair-bound woman said. "He came into my garden and told my gardener I have so much land and that I don't use and said I was a b----."

"He told me, 'Why do you need the land? You can't use it, but I need it,' I just told him 'Leave and never come back up here again.' He's a liar," she continued.

Throughout the construction of the 30,000 sq. ft. home, the city claims Mohamed has ignored 10 stop-work orders.

Another neighbor, Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie, has sued Mohamed for $90,000 due to a retaining wall she said was also built on her property that "cut the roots to the family's cherished eucalyptus tree causing it severe damage and putting it at risk of falling over."

Other neighbors of the hilltop house, which contractors dubbed "Starship Enterprise," have been concerned that the construction has made the land unstable, which will cause landslides during the predicted El Nino storms. Mohamed has yet to find a owner for the property.

Following the court's decision, Mohamed took to Instagram to post the following message, "The higher you get, the more people want to climb just to knock you down. Just remember, only a fraction realize their own dreams and will ever reach where you are."

Mohamed and Yolanda were married for six years between 1994 and 2000 and had three children together -- Gigi, Bella and Anwar.

While the 67-year-old could face jail time, experts believe that will be highly unlikely. A pretrial hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 14.