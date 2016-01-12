YouTube star Ingrid Nilsen is excitedly preparing to interview President Barack Obama.

The 26-year-old digital personality will ask Obama questions about his Jan. 12, 2016 State of the Union address.

In a post on her YouTube account, Ingrid said she "over the moon" and joked that she'd "definitely be wearing deodorant that day".

Ingrid, who has almost 4 million subscribes on her YouTube account, will be joined by fellow social media stars Destin Sandlin and Adande Thorne.

They will be posing their questions to the president on Friday and it will air on YouTube that day on 2.15pm.

The White House hopes it will help Americans experience the State of the Union in different ways and is asking people to engage via the hashtag #YouTubeAsksObama