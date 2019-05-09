Zendaya is still only 22, but she's already landed her second Vogue cover, something it sometimes takes A-list stars decades to do.

Of course, judging by her stunning look, it's not hard to see why the actress was chosen to grace the cover of the iconic magazine.

The "Euphoria" star donned a gold sequined dress from the Ralph Lauren Collection that including a plunging neckline reaching her navel.

"Waking up to this is an absolute dream," she captioned an Instagram picture of her cover. "Thank you @voguemagazine for having me again."

The cover comes just days after Zendaya stunned at the Met Gala in a light-up, Cinderella-inspired dress (Lindsay Lohan didn't like it, but she was in the minority).

Dia Dipasupil / FilmMagic

The Vogue interview, however, isn't so fashion forward, as the former Disney star dishes on her political views and the "gentrification" of her native Oakland, California. Her grandmother, she said, nearly got priced out of her home there.

"I keep thinking, Is there a way I can help with this, through art?" Zendaya, who has 55 million Instagram followers, asks. "I mean, obviously, I've got a platform, but I also know, don't just post whatever. You've got to listen to people. Talking is important. But walking the talk is important, too."

For anyone who's followed Zendaya's journey, they know she's not one to hold her tongue. Vogue noted that she is "one of the most politically vocal among a crop of 'woke' young stars, posting to Instagram in support of Colin Kaepernick, urging her fans to take action when she picked up a Teen Choice Award the day after the deadly alt-right rally in Charlottesville, and—famously—clapping back at E! announcer Giuliana Rancic's barbs about her dreadlocks at the 2015 Academy Awards."

Matt Baron/REX/Shutterstock

"That whole thing was so crazy," she recalled of that moment, which saw many Hollywood stars backing her. "I mean, I'd basically snuck onto the red carpet, the plus one of a plus one."

"I got invited back as a presenter," she said of the 2018 Oscars, "so I guess I won."