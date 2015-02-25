Team Zendaya Coleman seems to be getting bigger by the day, and some of Hollywood's biggest names are getting behind her, too.

The 18-year-old's fan section formed after "Fashion Police" critic Giuliana Rancic made controversial comments about her look at the Oscars, saying the young actress looked like she smelled like "patchouli oil or weed."

"@Zendaya you are a gorgeous, intelligent young lady! I love all that you represent! Keep empowering and shine bright!," Khloe Kardashian, an occasional "Fashion Police'" critic, tweeted, echoing thoughts by many of Hollywood's biggest names.

Kerry Washington, Whoopi Goldberg, Solange Knowles and Chloe Grace Moretz have publicly voiced their support for Zendaya.

Zendaya, herself, posted an eloquent response, saying "there is a fine line between what is funny and disrespectful."

On Feb. 24, a day after her comments, Giuliana apologized while hosting "E! News." "I'd really like to address something that's weighing very heavy on my heart," Giuliana told viewers. "I want to apologize for a comment that I made on last night's 'Fashion Police' about Zendaya's hair. Something I said last night did cross the line. ... I didn't intend to hurt anybody, but I've learned it's not my intent that matters, it's the result."

Most of the Giuliana's "Fashion Police" co-stars have remained silent, with the exception of Kelly Osbourne who said she's now seriously considering leaving the show.

Too early to call this one "Giuliana-Gate?"