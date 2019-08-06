Zoe Kravitz just delivered a treat to fans -- and also proved how cool she's always been, even as a child -- with her latest Instagram post.

Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock

On Aug. 5, the "Big Little Lies" actress shared a blurry but oh-so-good photo of herself posing with Britney Spears at what was clearly, based on the background, the pop star's album cover shoot for "Oops!...I Did it Again," the singer's sophomore release that came out in 2000.

Zoe would have been around 11, and Britney would have been about 18 at the time. Zoe captioned the vintage snapshot simply, "this is important."

And tons of followers -- including her dad, famed music star Lenny Kravitz -- clearly agreed, as they took to the comments section in droves. "Extremely!" Lenny wrote.

Some of Zoe's "Big Little Lies" co-stars chimed in too. "So important 😂," wrote Shailene Woodley, while Laura Dern commented, "Crucial."

DJ Ruckus commented, "Been bossing since 3 years old!😍😍🔥," while Sting and Trudie Styler's musician child, Eliot Sumner, commented simply, "YES." Another celebrity offspring pal, Lisa Marie Presley's actress daughter Riley Keogh, wrote, "Omg."

It's not the first time Zoe's shared a vintage pic of Britney on Instagram. About a year ago on July 31, 2018, she posted a snapshot of her father, Lenny, posing with Britney at what now appears to be the same album cover shoot, based on the pop star's brown tank top. That time, Zoe used the same caption -- "This is important" -- and tagged her dad.

It's unclear how Zoe and Lenny ran into Britney 19 years ago -- perhaps he was being photographed himself in a studio nearby? -- but we hope she has more to share!