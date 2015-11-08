A new religion for the "New Girl"!

Zooey Deschanel recently converted to Judaism for her husband, Jacob Pechenik, Us Weekly is reporting.

The actress chose to make the switch before her wedding to producer Jacob in June, just a month before she gave birth to their first child, Elsie, in July.

Before converting to Judaism, Zooey never publicly identified with one religion. Her own parents opted for different faiths, as her mother was a Roman Catholic, and her father was a Quaker.

Of her upbringing, the star has said, "My family is liberal. I was raised in the 'you can be whatever you want' kind of way. And in the end, I was like, 'Eh.'"

Us Weekly's source says that Zooey is loving all the change in her life, now that she's a married mother with a new religion.

"They're loving the baby and marriage," the source shared.

We wish the adorable new family nothing but happiness!