Jessica Chastain's 30 best looks over the years

We can't wait to catch Jessica Chastain on the big screen in "Molly's Game" when it hits theaters on Dec. 25, 2017! In honor of the flick's release, we're taking a look back at 30 of the star's greatest fashion moments -- starting with an ensemble from her "Molly's Game" press tour. Jessica looked vibrant at the movie's premiere in Amsterdam in December in an electric blue Elie Saab dress that came straight from the runway. The spaghetti-strap gown featured beading and sheer detailing on the bodice and paired perfectly with dangling earrings of a similar hue. Keep reading to see even more of Jessica's best style!

