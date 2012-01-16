Fashion Hits and Misses: The 2012 Golden Globe Awards

By Kat Giantis

Ever since Charlize Theron's tragic shoulder-bow incident at the 2006 Oscars, we're never quite sure what to expect from her. For the Golden Globes, the leggy Oscar winner takes a red-carpet risk with a nose-diving pale-pink gown from Dior (if you've seen her perfume ads, you know she simply adores Dior). Charlize distracts from her exposed thigh by clipping a vintage platinum-and-diamond brooch to her fabric-spewing waist and donning a sparkly headband, both from Cartier. Vote on her dress, then click on for more noggin adornment news ...