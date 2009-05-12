Afternoon Shortlist for May 12
Miss California Carrie Prejean blamed "the wind" for her most recent batch of topless photos to emerge online. You see, it was God's will to use the forces of nature to rip open her skimpy top and bare her breasts for all of the Internet to see. (Gawker)
Miss California Carrie Prejean blamed "the wind" for her most recent batch of topless photos to emerge online. You see, it was God's will to use the forces of nature to rip open her skimpy top and bare her breasts for all of the Internet to see. (Gawker)