Madoff's Most Famous Victims

By Melissa Hunter

Bernie Madoff (aka "The Ponz"), the man behind the largest investor fraud ever committed by a single person, has been sentenced to 150 years in prison. After the news broke that $65 billion of inverstors' money was lost, a list was published of all the thousands who were scammed by Madoff. Many of which were just innocent celebrities trying to make an honest living with their millions of dollars. Here's a list of the most notable celeb victims.

Alright, guys, first one to make a Madoff biopic wins!