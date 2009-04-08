Blind Item P.I.: Harassing salesgirl?
Prior to appearing on TV, this reality star worked at a department store frequented by A-list celebs, whom she'd annoy by chatting them up as if they were at a party and not a store. The stars complained and she was quickly fired. Who could it be?
